VIP AUDIO 1/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Co-host Will Cooling and guest Allan Cheapshot (@allan_cheapshot) join Rich to talk Observer HOF entrants, candidates close to entry, bad faith tweets, sneaky “Scary on 61st” review, more (156 min.)

January 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Will are joined by wrestling historian and all around great guy Allan Cheapshot. The trio talk about the Observer 2021-22 inductees into the Hall of Fame, the triad’s votes, the importance of transparency, and cases for wrestlers and contributors that have yet to make it. Afterwards, Rich and Will talk about recent Twitter issues, plus a review of a movie Will foisted upon Rich for his suffering “Scary on 61st.”

(Note: The final half hour is really coverage of the tweet, Rich’s rant on the unethical arguments, and a review of the movie. If you’re here to talk HOF, we’ve got a solid two hours for you!)

