SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling and Machel St. Patrick Hewitt (@MashStPaddy) discuss diversity in AEW, where Khan went wrong with his tweet, Lesnar ending another New Day member's world title reign, more (112 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:52:22 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: That Was The Weekend That Was. Will Cooling and Machel St. Patrick Hewitt (@MashStPaddy) discuss diversity in AEW following Big Swole and Tony Khan’s comments, including a full breakdown about where Khan went wrong with his NYE tweet. They also react to Brock Lesnar ending yet another New Day member’s world title reign, wonder whether Big E would be better off in AEW, discuss the importance of attracting Black British fans to live events, and explore Machel’s work to enhance the West Indian voice within cricket journalism.

Check out Machel’s article on his experiences of being a Black non-league football fan and the Caribbean Cricket Podcast’s special episodes on the Indo-Caribbean community and what happened to those West Indian players who toured Apartheid South Africa.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO