VIP AUDIO 1/9 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure (DEBUT EPISODE): WWE Week-in-Review with a Nostalgia Coda including the Reigns-Pearce angle, Sasha SI award, Nakamura renewal, Goldberg-Drew angle, plus Summerslam ’98 lookback (60 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the debut episode of PWTorch VIP’s latest weekly podcast exclusive, PWTorch contributors Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati dive into key happenings in WWE over the past week and then close with a Nostalgia Coda. First, they discuss last night’s Adam Pearce-Roman Reigns angle on Smackdown, the seeming renewed push of Shinsuke Nakamura, the Drew McIntyre-Goldberg angle, Sasha Banks winning the Sports Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award, and more. Then they close with their Nostalgia Coda looking back at the highs and lows of Summerslam ’98 and why it’s so memorable.

