VIP AUDIO 11/20 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Rock’s return to Raw, Jeff Hardy on his jail time, PWI 500, Fly on the Wall for history, WWE confiscating signs, 17 WWE Network show concepts, more (172 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Nov. 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings sinking again, off-air happenings on Raw yesterday, Smackdown signs confiscated at the tapings tonight, A.J. Styles’s PPV status and possible alternative scenarios for Turning Point, plus items on TNA_OVW, Owen Hart, C.M. Punk, and more.

•The Nov. 9, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with the following topics: PWI 500, what historical backstage happening would you want to be a Fly on the Wall for, should PPVs move to another night other than Sundays, how should winning streaks end, and interviewing Vince McMahon.

•The Nov. 10, 2011 episode features a look at TNA Impact Wrestling tonight including a review of the episode featuring a follow up to Roode turning heel on Storm and capturing the World Title, plus Jersey Shore’s Ronnie’s in-ring debut, final Turning Point hype, and more.

•The Nov. 11, 2011 episode features the latest news including TNA ratings hold up against NFL, 17 WWE Network show concepts revealed, Godwinn update after car wreck, Undertaker, Chyna, Ross, MSG looking to fill empty NBA dates, DGUSA, McMahon political donations, and more.

•The Nov. 12, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with two key topics: A historical look at the change in how world title changes are handled by promoters with a gameplan laid out on how to improve the perception and value of titles going forward. Also, what is the legacy of Bob Holly, a ten-year veteran in WWE?

•The Nov. 13, 2011 episode features the latest news including a weekend wrap-up with a look at WWE’s Saturday night house shows including traditional heel champion booking in the main events, plus analysis of Jeff Hardy speaking about his jail time, probation, his brother, and other topics. Also, items on Chris Jericho, Rock, Kamala, Todd Grisham, and more.

•The Nov. 14, 2011 episode features an analysis of the Rock’s return to Raw and whether what he was part of succeeded in selling Survivor Series as a must-see show. Also, a walk through the entire show including Mick Foley’s return, Kevin Nash in a segment, a ton of Twitter references, the Michael Cole Challenge for Jim Ross finally takes place, and more.

