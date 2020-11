SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage break down this week’s episode of ROH TV, preview next week, and look ahead to the upcoming Final Battle PPV. They also discuss Undertaker’s “retirement,” and his legend, or muted legacy, depending how you view him.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO