VIP AUDIO 11/28 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Cena’s “cousin” replaces him at house shows, Ross and Nash react to Miz’s WWE Title win, Ask the Editor, Raw Review, more (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to seven WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/23/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Miz Title Win Reaction, Roy Nelson from UFC looking at WWE, Smackdown Ratings, Raw’s role in the USA vs. ESPN ratings battle, Mick Foley’s chairshots comment (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news and his analysis of that news including the day-after reaction to Miz’s surprising WWE Title win, Jim Ross says smart things about Roy Nelson’s interest in working for WWE, Raw’s role in the USA vs. ESPN ratings battle, why Mick Foley is so wrong about his latest take on chairshots, Smackdown ratings struggles and a possible solution, and more.

11/24/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: More on Miz’s title win, Ross reacts to Miz, Cena’s plans to continue working house shows, latest Hardy embarrassment, another MMA fighter interesting in WWE, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news and his analysis of that news including analysis of WWE’s decision to have John Cena’s “cousin” taking his place at house shows coming up, Jim Ross’s reaction to Miz’s title win and an idea how to help Miz’s credibility, brief comments on the Hardys becoming more of an embarrassment, the latest MMA fighter with charisma looking at a WWE stint, Raw ratings notes, and more.

11/25/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Looking back at the old WWE schedule, why wrestlers traveled by car or plane, hotel choices, Hogan’s schedule, more, plus Monsoon and Ross (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news and his analysis of that news including analysis of WWE’s decision to have John Cena’s “cousin” taking his place at house shows coming up, Jim Ross’s reaction to Miz’s title win and an idea how to help Miz’s credibility, brief comments on the Hardys becoming more of an embarrassment, the latest MMA fighter with charisma looking at a WWE stint, Raw ratings notes, and more.

11/26/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE PPV numbers against Lesnar-Carwin, Next Young Superstar to Hold A Title, Nash clarifies opinion on Miz, TNA Final Resolution PPV, more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news headlines and analysis of that news including Kevin Nash’s backing down from his Miz criticism and where he’s right and where he’s off base, plus TNA Final Resolution takes shape with nine matches now announced, WWE PPV numbers are in for the one on Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin weekend and up against the Vikings-Packers game plus who is the next young Superstar to win a major title?

11/27/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Rock’s movie box office returns, Lesnar and Dana White not speaking, DGUSA in NYC, Joey Styles, King of the Ring tournament thoughts, TNA overseas (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news headlines and analysis of that news including a look at the eight participants in the King of the Ring tournament and thoughts on who’d benefit the most, Brock Lesnar and Dana White not talking and what that might mean, Rock’s movie doing poorly and what that might mean, Joey Styles update, DGUSA coming to NYC, TNA in the Middle East, and more.

11/28/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Politics & Religion in wrestling angles, Haas & Benjamin, 3D technology, top prospects to debut or return to Money in the Bank next year, more (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format with thoughts on who are current top candidates for the Money in the Bank format now that several staples are either gone or injured, would 3D technology work in pro wrestling, should Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas join TNA and work with Kurt Angle, and should pro wrestling bookers incorporate religion and politics into storylines more often and stop being so scared of controversy.

11/29/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Detailed walk through Miz’s first defense of WWE Title on Raw and Lawler’s first WWE Title match, plus King of the Ring tournament with Sheamus crowned (33 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his in-depth review of WWE Raw including Miz’s first WWE Title defense on Raw and also Jerry Lawler’s first-ever WWE Title match, plus the entire King of the Ring tournament ending with Sheamus being crowned, C.M. Punk’s big mistake on commentary amidst many highs and lows, and more of Cena-Nexus.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO