VIP AUDIO 11/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (11-3-15) Keller & Powell talk about Raw, Vince McMahon’s lack of input on financial calls, Austin talking WM32, Raw ratings, TNA’s future (110 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (11-3-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Monday Night Raw from the night before. In the previously-VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Steve Austin’s declaration about WrestleMania 32, Dolph Ziggler comment about relative importance of being able to wrestle in WWE, Vince McMahon’s relative silence on financial conference calls, reaction to latest Network numbers, could WWE ratings dip below 2.0 or rise to 3.0 again, TNA’s future, ROH’s run on Destination America, Michael Elgin-ROH update, and more.

