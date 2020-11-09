VIP AUDIO 11/8 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Coach-Ross controversy, Linda’s senate campaign results, Austin, Rock, old school Raw, Foley, TNA bans chairshots to head, more (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/2/2005 Wade Keller Hotline – Something weird going on with Vince McMahon, Ross-Coachman mess, Christian or Jericho more valuable to TNA, Foley (39 min): In today’s Keller Audio Update, something weird was going on with Vince McMahon’s decision-making and resulting on-air product, symbolized by the clumsy move to the inferior announcer Jonathan Coachman instead of Jim Ross, are USA Network executives even aware of what’s going on with Ross, analysis of who’d be more valuable to TNA between Christian and Chris Jericho, plus items on Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and more.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/2/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A look at Linda McMahon’s Senate campaign results, demographics, campaign errors, what she can be proud of, her future, her family at her side tonight, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of the results of Linda McMahon’s campaign for U.S. Senate, details of her margin of defeat, statistical breakdowns of who did and didn’t vote for her, her campaign errors that cost her, what she can be proud of, how her $50 million may have helped Republicans and her pocket book despite the loss, her family at her side during her concession speech, and more.

11/3/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda Election Fallout, TNA bans chairshots to head, Steve Austin returning, Rock’s next move, suggestion for TNA to rotate indy talent, a look back at 20 years ago Torch (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news on a variety of topics including Linda Election Fallout, TNA bans chairshots to head, Steve Austin returning to Raw, Rock’s next move, a suggestion for TNA to rotate indy talent, a look back at 20 years ago Torch, and more.

11/5/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE’s financial condition, what are the latest trends, what are areas of concern, what options does WWE have to operate differently, in-depth breakdown of data (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed walk through this week’s WWE quarterly financial statement including what numbers jump out, what the areas of greatest concern are, what can be done to reverse the downward PPV trends, what numbers are deceptive, and other details in a breakdown of all the key data.

11/6/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Comparing Austin and Rock’s impact on wrestling and their movie careers, Goldust’s injury, WWE in Europe, Impact ratings notes, more (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at weekend news including what’s happening in Europe with WWE on tour including some promising match-ups, Goldust’s injury update, Steve Austin’s potential return to Raw, thoughts on Austin and Rock in movies and their contributions to wrestling, Impact ratings notes, extended thoughts on last night’s Smackdown, and more.

11/7/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Thoughts on WWE’s well-received overseas house show tour, Linda McMahon campaign footnotes, TNA’s best content isn’t usually on Impact or PPV (10 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at weekend news including what’s happening in Europe with WWE on tour including some promising match-ups, Goldust’s injury update, Steve Austin’s potential return to Raw, thoughts on Austin and Rock in movies and their contributions to wrestling, Impact ratings notes, extended thoughts on last night’s Smackdown, and more.

11/8/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Survivor Series update, Smackdown ratings, Steve Austin update and his review of TNA, Foley’s next TV interview, Raw’s Old School legends, and more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including news coming out of tonight’s Raw regarding Survivor Series, next week’s Old School Raw list of returning wrestlers, Smackdown’s ratings rebound, the new TNA Title belt, Mick Foley’s next TV interview, TNA’s December taping schedule, the end of TNA’s original home upcoming, and Steve Austin updates his status and reacts to Reaction.

