SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L returns for some absolutely silly Christmas fun with our old pal Justin Shapiro! It’s Alan and Justin’s tenth year of doing Christmas audio together and nothing was going to get in the way of that. The assortment of topics was as wild and stupid as long-time listeners will have come to expect, but don’t worry – we’ll return to your regularly scheduled hard-hitting analysis after New Year’s! Stealing Rich Fann’s gimmick, Alan and Justin go DEEP DIVING on the letter Q in Pro Wrestling history and some creativity was needed, but we got there in the end and didn’t even need to chat about Quin, Rebecca. Justin has a shocking revelation that may lead to the downfall of The Rock in 2020, Alan jumps outside his wrestling bubble to watch a movie, and we float the idea for an all new show here at PWTorch starring Judge Todd Martin. Happy Christmas, everyone! See you in The New Year!

