SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/23 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2): Hangman-Danielson follow-up, Kyle O'Reilly's debut, A.J. Styles appears on NXT 2.0, more (46 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 46:26 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Last Friday’s AEW Rampage

The latest AEW Dynamite including the follow-up on Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson and the debut of Kyle O’Reilly

This week’s NXT 2.0 including A.J. Styles making a guest appearance and the utility of Pete Dunne on the roster

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO