VIP AUDIO 3/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Seth-Cody, Keith Lee interview, Regal on Jericho podcast, Tony Khan interview, Steveson, New Japan Cup, ROH Supercard, AEW-DDT, Big E, Jericho Sports Entertainer, Thunder Rosa (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Some weather and eBike talk kicks off the show.

Seth Rollin’s WrestleMania obsession and the timing of the “rumored” return of Cody Rhodes

Dutch Mantel’s skepticism that Cody will be a main eventer in WWE for long

Thoughts on Keith Lee’s interview on AEW podcast

Highlights of Wiliam Regal opening up with Chris Jericho on his podcast

Tony Khan pushed into new territory during R.J. City interview

Gable Stevenson’s win and maybe saying more than he should about WWE afterward.

Analysis of the final four in the New Japan Cup.

The latest with Tony Khan’s ROH ambitions and the Supercard of Honor taking shape.

The AEW-DDT agreement – what it is, what it isn’t.

Update on Big E including sharing details of his battles with depression.

Chris Jericho commandeering the term Sports Entertainer for his new faction.

Thunder Rosa’s AEW Title win over Britt Baker

