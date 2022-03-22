VIP AUDIO 3/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Seth-Cody, Keith Lee interview, Regal on Jericho podcast, Tony Khan interview, Steveson, New Japan Cup, ROH Supercard, AEW-DDT, Big E, Jericho Sports Entertainer, Thunder Rosa (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Some weather and eBike talk kicks off the show.
- Seth Rollin’s WrestleMania obsession and the timing of the “rumored” return of Cody Rhodes
- Dutch Mantel’s skepticism that Cody will be a main eventer in WWE for long
- Thoughts on Keith Lee’s interview on AEW podcast
- Highlights of Wiliam Regal opening up with Chris Jericho on his podcast
- Tony Khan pushed into new territory during R.J. City interview
- Gable Stevenson’s win and maybe saying more than he should about WWE afterward.
- Analysis of the final four in the New Japan Cup.
- The latest with Tony Khan’s ROH ambitions and the Supercard of Honor taking shape.
- The AEW-DDT agreement – what it is, what it isn’t.
- Update on Big E including sharing details of his battles with depression.
- Chris Jericho commandeering the term Sports Entertainer for his new faction.
- Thunder Rosa’s AEW Title win over Britt Baker
