SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: KO imitates Austin, Seth's quest for a WrestleMania Moment, Cody chants, Veer news, Becky promo, McAfee shows up, Omos wants an opponent, more (30 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 30:03 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Kevin Owens imitating Steve Austin, Seth Rollins’s quest for a WrestleMania Moment, Cody chants, Veer news, Becky Lynch promo, Pat McAfee shows up, Omos wants an opponent, 24/7 Tornado Tag Match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO