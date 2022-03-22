News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: KO imitates Austin, Seth’s quest for a WrestleMania Moment, Cody chants, Veer news, Becky promo, McAfee shows up, Omos wants an opponent, more (30 min.)

March 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Kevin Owens imitating Steve Austin, Seth Rollins’s quest for a WrestleMania Moment, Cody chants, Veer news, Becky Lynch promo, Pat McAfee shows up, Omos wants an opponent, 24/7 Tornado Tag Match, and more.

