VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): KO imitates Austin, Seth’s quest for a WrestleMania Moment, Becky, McAfee, Omos, live callers, emails (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast and the VIP podcasts “NXT 8 Years Back” and “Bonus Point” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Seth Rollins’s continued quest to land himself on WrestleMania and how the Cody Rhodes “rumors” are fitting in strategically so far, Kevin Owens imitating “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Becky Lynch’s promo, Omos, Pat McAfee, the Raw Tag Team Title situation, the 24/7 Title situation, and more with live callers and emails. They begin with the first of two on-site correspondents who attended in Rosemont, Ill.

