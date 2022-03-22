VIP AUDIO 3/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (3-7-17) Luke Gallows interview on working with C.M. Punk, Straight Edge Society, playing Festus character, India vs. U.S. fans, more with live callers (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Mar. 7, 2017 episode featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with former WWE wrestler Luke Gallows. Gallows talks about his WWE run, including playing the Festus character, working in the Straight Edge Society faction, working with C.M. Punk, not drinking while part of the SES gimmick to “protect the business,” the end of his WWE run, recent work for TNA’s Ring Ka King show in India and crowd reactions in India vs. U.S., his future in wrestling, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a discussion of today’s news, plus the Live Events Center.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply