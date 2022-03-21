VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews ex-WWE creative team member Seth Mates in 2002 about emerging John Cena and the night he earned his push, Triple H-Steph, Rock, Vince, Hulk, Brock (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with ex-WWE Creative Team member Seth Mates (@sethmates) who worked behind the scenes in WWE for the WWE.com website and eventually in 2002 the creative team for an eventful half year where he worked with an emerging John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Batista, plus Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Triple H and Steve Austin. He talks about Paul Heyman’s creative team experience and volatile dynamic with Stephanie McMahon. He tells backstage stories on some big matches, Vince McMahon leadership, life on the creative team, and much more. Live calls and emails throughout.
