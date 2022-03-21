SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/20 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): Keller & McNeill talk with callers about latest WrestleMania 33 developments, Triple H promo, Taker-Reigns-Braun, Foley-Steph, Jericho-Owens (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. Topics include the Mick Foley-Stephanie McMahon segment, Triple H’s promo on Seth Rollins, Undertaker’s appearance at the end of the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman main event, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens advancing their feud, New Day’s segment, and much more including live in-person reports from Barclays Center including various crowd chants.

