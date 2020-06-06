VIP AUDIO 6/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic Double-Header (AD-FREE): (5-28-15) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy and ROH COO Joe Koff (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic double-header. First an hour with ROH COO Joe Koff who discusses how the Destination America deal came about, is ROH interested in providing original programming for DestAm, how did TNA factor in, what is ROH all about, will ROH expand further West more often, and much more including live callers. Then in the second hour, Matt McCarthy, an ex-WWE Creative Team member who talks about coping with wrestler injuries during his time in WWE, Kevin Owens’s rise, Samoa Joe’s future, PWG’s rising stars, ROH-TNA situation, and much more.

