VIP AUDIO 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Fandom and reaction to wrestler/company tweets this week, Karrion Kross’ chances in NXT, listener check-in and finding fun, more (85 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich is live and in studio taking calls about the week – particularly wrestlers speaking up and out at power (or their own coworkers) after the protests nationwide, the balance between using a platform to uplift or to gain clout in character, the possibility of Vince McMahon using current events in a WWE storyline, Karrion Kross’ chances of being a main eventer and matches to watch if people are interested in his prior work, the potential for Sasha/Bayley to join Charlotte as the women’s division workhorses, and an email that closes the show giving perspective on the importance of being vulnerable and sharing your fandom.

