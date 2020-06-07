VIP AUDIO 6/6 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Insider details on Punk, Joe, Bryan futures, Edge’s retirement talk, Cena reacting to boos, Linda campaign scrutiny, Jericho, full Raw review, more (147 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a 15 years ago this week Wade Keller Hotline and then full week of seven WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

6/7/05: Wade Keller Hotline – Insider details on Punk, Joe, and Danielson’s WWE possibilities, analysis of first major Draft Lottery switch and Cena’s course, how the final ECW hype went (25 min.): PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses the first major Draft Lottery brand switch with two theories on what’s up with John Cena and the motivations for the move… Also, reaction to how the final ECW hype went, with Keller lowering his grade on the hype to a D+ for a variety of reasons… More reaction to other Raw segments… Insider details on C.M. Punk, Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson and their status as it relates to WWE offers and other possibilities…

6/2/10: Wade Keller Hotline – The News: NXT Season Two Analysis, Flair cuts promo on MMA and its fans, Waltman, Raw ratings, Superstars, more (15 min.) This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including an overview and comments on the announcement of season two of NXT, Ric Flair’s ridiculous comments about MMA, and new items on Raw ratings, Superstars, Sean Waltman, and more.

6/3 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw and NXT ratings, Edge’s retirement talk, Jericho’s ABC talk show gig, Cena on mixed crowd reaction, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Raw and NXT ratings, Edge’s talk of retirement in two years, Jericho’s ABC talk show gig, John Cena reacting to crowds booing and cheering him, and more.

6/4 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Impact Ratings, Extreme Rules PPV Buys, Linda McMahon Scrutiny, Impact Review (27 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Impact ratings, the Extreme Rules early buyrate estimate, Linda McMahon sounding like Big Tobacco in the 1970s and ’80s, and extended thoughts on last night’s Impact.

6/5 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor on WrestleMania 30 location (NY?), UFC promoting concepts for WWE, 20 years ago Torch back issues, title change frequency (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format with questions on WrestleMania 30 and the possibility of it being at the new Giants/Jets outdoor stadium, the frequency of title changes and whether UFC has shown it’s not a bad thing for titles to change frequently, and why WWE or TNA don’t adopt a certain promotional technique for big matches. Also, a preview of the rest of the 1990 Pro Wrestling Torch back issues.

6/6 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Undertaker angle with Kane, Smackdown Analysis, WWE house show results, MSG note, Punk’s name (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features some follow-up notes on C.M. Punk’s name and MSG, plus a look at this afternoon’s WWE house show, plus analysis of Undertaker’s vegetative state angle and Kane’s quest to find who did it and a run through all of Friday’s Smackdown episode.

6/7 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis: The Angle of the Year, theories on what’s NXT, will the follow up live up to chapter one, plus the two hour 57 minute debacle that preceded (28 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of the Angle of the Year so far in WWE, possible twists that may result from this, why the follow-up is more important than anything to WWE right now, plus a look at the two hours and 57 minutes of horrendous programming that preceded the game-changing angle.

