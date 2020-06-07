VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Matt Charlton – in-depth discussion on “J-Crowned (Vol. 1),” how Charlton got into Japanese wrestling, thoughts on his brother Chris Chartlon in NJPW, more! (34 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by author and illustrator Matt Charlton to discuss his new book “J-Crowned,” which puts each major champion in context and captures their likeness with a drawing. Charlton discusses how he got into Japanese wrestling. He also discusses his book “J-Crowned (Vol. 1)” in depth and discusses how he went about covering the champions from AJPW, NJPW, and NOAH in the book. Charlton also discusses how he got started illustrating wrestlers and wrestling posters. Next, Charlton discusses what it has been like to see his brother Chris grow into a larger role as part of the NJPW World English broadcast team. The show ends with Charlton discussing how his book can be a resource for fans both new and old to Japanese wrestling. Download this fantastic interview now, and go to Amazon to purchase “J-Crowned.”

