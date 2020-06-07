VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (6-2-15) Keller & Powell discuss Raw after Elimination Chamber, Austin and Heyman’s podcast, Samoa Joe signing full-time WWF deal (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (6-2-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Elimination Chamber fallout on Raw, ratings predictions for ROH tomorrow night, Samoa Joe, Steve Austin and Paul Heyman’s podcast with live callers, among other topics. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss Samoa Joe upgrading his WWE contract to a full time main roster deal, Karen Jarrett taking a dig on Twitter at a certain lady based in Nashville, Steve Austin-Brock Lesnar, Nikki’s Divas Title reign, TNA’s future if they lose Destination America timeslot, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO