VIP AUDIO 9/26 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + SD Viewership Analysis: Ten Rules Bookers Shouldn’t Break, Jericho written off Raw, Punk’s WWE start, Raw review, more (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one WKH from 15 years ago this week and six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

9/22/2005 – Wade Keller Hotline: Why TNA shouldn’t draw line between hardcore fans and mainstream fans, Jarrett’s role in TNA in Spike era, Raven’s reaction to losing NWA Title, Waltman update (30 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, why TNA shouldn’t draw a line between what “hardcore fans” want and what “mainstream viewers want” (in reference to a comment made by TNA producer Dave Sahadi in an interview this week), an update on Jeff Jarrett’s role in the Spike-era TNA, Raven’s reaction to losing the NWA Title, Sean Waltman’s status with both TNA and WWE updated since the latest Torch Newsletter went to press, thoughts on the Dudleys and the name change controversy, Johnny Fairplay’s pending return, the latest on management’s attitude toward Matt Hardy’s push and popularity, which road agent is getting tons of praise for his work, and C.M. Punk’s start with WWE.

9/21/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Matt Hardy, Raw Ratings Sink, Matt Morgan talks pill addiction, how to make Randy Orton’s WWE Title really mean something, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including the shockingly low Raw rating, Matt Morgan’s stance on pill addiction, Matt Hardy’s latest statement on his WWE status, how to make this Randy Orton title reign really special, and more.

9/22/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Commentary: A checklist of ten rules wrestling promoters and bookers should follow (23 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an extended commentary based on today’s Keller’s Take presenting ten suggested rules for wrestling promoters and bookers to follow that would lead to maximum success.

9/23/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Gregory Helms comes out firing at WWE’s average salary claim and classification of wrestlers, Kofi’s revealing comment comparing WWE to MMA, more (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including in particular Gregory Helms’s strong comments about WWE’s independent contractor classification of wrestlers and the claim of the average salary. Also, Kofi Kingston makes a revealing comment about WWE vs. MMA, plus notes on Trevor Murdoch’s comments on the death of friend Lance Cade, and more.

9/25/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bret Hart on making amends with Michaels and returning to MSG, Foley on facing Flair next week, Gonazles, Swagger jobbing to Henry, Impact rating, more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day including Bret Hart’s return to MSG tonight and his latest comments about returning to WWE and making amends with Shawn Michaels. Also notes on a ten years ago WWE house show, interesting current house show results, Mick Foley’s latest comment on his next in-ring return, remembering Giant Gonazles, Impact ratings, a fan run-in, and more.

9/26/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: How to make a unified WWE/World Champion work in WWE without overburdening or overexposing the champ, plus Bischoff’s lips and pot smoking bookers (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the “Ask the Editor” format with three topics covered: How to make a unified WWE/World Champion work in WWE without overburdening or overexposing the champ; Eric Bischoff’s lips moving during Nitro promos; and do bookers really smoke pot when coming up with crazy booking concepts.

9/27/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Final Hell in a Cell hype, David Hart Smith’s second facial expression revealed, Jericho written off, four TNA wrestlers mentioned, SD-SyFy hype (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at WWE Raw featuring the final Raw hype for the Night of Champions PPV with a main event of Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton. He walks through the show segment by segment with analysis of what worked and didn’t work, plus the mysterious TNA wrestler mentions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO