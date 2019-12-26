FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Raw’s rebound in late 2019, Lesnar opponents in 2020, AEW wishlist, Christmas NXT show, Smackdown mediocrity, more (125 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking WWE Monday Night Raw’s rebound in late 2019, potential Brock Lesnar opponents in 2020, our AEW wishlist for new year, a review of key points in the Christmas NXT episode, WWE Smackdown mediocrity since moving to Fox, and much more.

