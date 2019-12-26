12/26 WWE in New York City, N.Y. at MSG: Andrade captures U.S. Title from Rey Mysterio, Becky vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka in a cage, Orton vs. Styles, Seth vs. Kevin Owens

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

DECEMBER 26, 2019

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

REPORT BY MICHAEL OMANSKY, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Estimated crowd: 12,000+

(1) The Viking Raiders beat Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Street Profits when Otis pinned Gallows after a big splash by Ivar in 14:00. Fair match. A few comedy spots by Street Profits.

(2) Drew McIntyre beat No Way Jose in 5:00 after a Claymore kick. Not much to it.

(3) Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) beat Rey Mysterio to capture the U.S. Title. Clean win. There was a camera at ringside recording the entire match. The crowd got into the match. Good offense by both. A late 619 by Rey didn’t put him away.

(4) Randy Orton beat A.J. Styles with a top rope RKO. A very solid, polished match. After 17 minutes, Gallows and Anderson came out to pull Styles from the ring. The Viking Raiders then came out to block them. They tossed Styles back into the ring, where he fell victim to the RKO.

(5) Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain the Raw Title. The rules were pin or submission

only; no escaping the cage. Thus, the cage didn’t really play into the match. Near falls for all. In the end, Charlotte went for the figure-eight, but Becky rolled her up for the pin.

(6) R-Truth lost and ultimately regained the 24/7 Title against The Singh Brothers. This received little reaction. The Singhs double-teamed and pinned Truth to take the belt. Then as one Singh celebrated at the top rope, the other Singh pulled him down to score pin. The title changed again. Truth recovered and rolled up Singh to rewin title.

(7) Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy after a Black Mass. Some good wrestling, but little crowd reaction.

(8) Ricochet pinned Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) with a roll-up. Lana walked out first. She said she got a restraining order against Rusev, so he couldn’t appear (it was advertised as Lashley vs. Rusev). Late in the match, Lana kept interfering and got thrown out by the ref. Ricochet jumped off top rope into Lashley’s arms, then turned it into a roll-up.

(9) Seth Rollins beat Kevin Owens with a Curb Stomp in a no holds barred, no DQ, no countout match. They fought outside of the ring initially for a few minutes and brought in chairs, ring steps, and a table.

Late in the match, Owens was about to bring in a table, then AOP ran in from the back and attacked KO. They threw him to Rollins for the finish. After the match, a three-on-one ensued. Samoa Joe ran out. Joe initially did well, but fell victim to a three-on-one. Owens recovered. He and Joe ultimately put one of AOP through a table.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Strong show overall… Duration: 3 hours 25 minutes including intermission… Return date: Sun. March 22nd, 3:00 P.M., with Raw crew…

