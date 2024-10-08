WWE Raw Spoilers: Results of the Oct. 14 Raw taped last night in Atlanta after the live Raw concluded and other in-person observations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will be touring the U.K. next week, so rather than run live on tape delay from the U.K., with the two hour format, WWE was able to tape next week’s episode after last night’s live Raw concluded. The following are notes on that taping, provided by Jason B. on last night’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show starting at the 1 hour 24 minute mark.

NOTE FROM LIVE RAW

-It was a good show, but it felt off with the two hour format of the live Raw, although it was hard to put a finger on why. I’ve been to Smackdown double-tapings before, and if this wasn’t a double-taping for Raw, I would’ve felt cheated a little bit. I didn’t know until earlier in the day there’d be two Raws back-to-back.

-I sat about three rows behind production set-up and I spent more time looking at all the screens and the staff producing the show. It’s amazing watching the army of people involved in producing that event.

-Before Raw started, they taped matches for WWE Main Event. Blair Davenport wrestled, Julius Creed wrestled, and Brooks Jensen and Tavion Heights wrestled.

-C.M. Punk got a good reaction. Good reaction for Seth Rollins, too. Jey Uso was the star of the show, though. Kids love him. Jey’s reaction was a notch better than those for Punk and Sami Zayn.

-The match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne got a huge response. They are doing everything right when it comes to aligning the wrestler personas to fans since they’re cheering who is positioned to be cheered. That said, fans did cheer Breakker over Kofi later.

-Xavier was booed. Fans were picking up on where this seems to be going. It’s also tough for any babyface to get cheered against Jey. Jey is so connected with the crowd.

-People seemed into the Miz segment on the big screen.

-They kept fans engaged with the sign cam and DX pose and “the Universe Cam” where everyone was having fun dancing on camera. They know how to keep people engaged during commercials.

-I saw a few people leave after the live Raw took place. People caught on there was more to come and they hyped that Cody Rhodes would be out there later.

10/14 RAW SPOILER NOTES

-Rhea Ripley appeared in front of the audience and called out Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Tiffany Stratton came out instead and told her to stay out of Nia’s business. Rodriguez and Liv Morgan attacked both of them.

-Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill beat Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar reverting to a previous team name) beat Otis & Akira Tozawa.

-R-Truth beat Miz in about 30 seconds. Miz looked at Karrion Kross and The Final Testament when they came out. Truth tried to hug Miz. Miz wouldn’t. Truth hugged the ref instead. When Truth tried to leave, Kross threw him back into the ring and Miz gave him a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz got heavy heel heat.

-Bron Breaker beat Kofi Kingston to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title.

-Liv & Raquel wrestled Ripley & Tiffany, which ended when Nia Jax attacked Morgan and then encouraged Tiffany to cash-in her briefcase on Morgan. Dominik Mysterio pulled Liv to safety.

