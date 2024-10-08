FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell discuss NXT vs. AEW Ratings Week 2, Jericho’s promo, Smackdown’s debut on Fox, NWA Power debut, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost PWTorch Newsletter senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They discuss the AEW and NXT second week ratings with predictions and then real-time reaction to the ratings when they came in. They also talk about the content on both NXT and AEW including a look at Chris Jericho’s promo, the WWE Raw reaction to the Hell in a Cell controversy, the debut of NWA Power, last week’s Friday Night Smackdown debut on Fox, and much more about an incredible seven day period in the pro wrestling business.

