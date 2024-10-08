AEW Collision Ratings Report (10/5): How big was the viewership drop up against Bad Blood on Peacock, comparison to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (000) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 269,000 viewers, compared to 436,000 the prior week and the 347,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 317,300. Three weeks ago it drew 268,000 and five weeks ago it drew 289,000, so this is around the “low water mark” for Collision in its usual timeslot when facing tough competition.

One year ago this week, it drew 353,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 000. Then ten-week rolling average was 445,700.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.05 rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.09 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Top Flight vs. House of Black vs. Private Party – 3-Way Tag Team match

Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV

Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners

Nick Wayne vs. Komander vs. Hologram vs. Action Andretti

Kris Statlander in action0

