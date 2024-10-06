AEW COLLISION REPORT (10/5) Darby’s WrestleDream Open Challenge answered, a new contender emerges for TBS Title; Hologram remains undefeated, next AEW Tag Team Challengers determined

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REORT – EPISODE 65

TAPED ON OCTOBER 3, 2024

TOLEDO, OHIO AT HUNTINGTON CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Ian Riccaboni

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs JOHNNY TV

Johnny wanted to lock up with Allin to start the match. Both men exchanged sound and technical headlock takeovers. Johnny nailed Allin with a sliding reverse powerbomb for a near fall. Allin recovered and hit a superplex from the top rope. Johnny hit a nasty-looking Russian leg sweep from the apron to the floor. Allin recovered to hit a Coffin Drop from the floor. Allin went for another, but Johnny swept the leg to avoid Allin. Johnny hit a spin-out Razor’s Edge for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Johnny went for Starship Pain, but Allin avoided the move to hit a code red and followed up with another Coffin Drop to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Darby Allin at 7:43

(Brian’s Thoughts: It was a straightforward match, but as short as it was, both men had great chemistry. Allin’s ability to make his opponents look like giants remains one of his great in-ring traits.)

Post-match: Allin grabbed a mic and wanted to know who would answer his open challenge at the WrestleDream PPV. No one answered, so Allin began walking through the tunnel, but Brody King jumped and threw Allin around like a rag doll.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Interesting choice of an opponent for Allin at WrestleDream. Allin and King have a great history together, so on the night of the PPV, King will throw Allin off somewhere high, which will get a great reaction.)

-A video aired with the Outrunners and FTR working out in a traditional Outrunners 80’s VHS segment.

(2) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. YOUNG VETERANS vs. (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Matched started with good fire from the Outrunners. They showcased their 80s work rate with a flurry of atomic drops. [C]

After the break, Drake worked over Magnum’s with an Indian Death Lock, and Gibson continued to work over Magnum’s knee to get the heat. Floyd ran back and forth across the apron to fire up Magnum before Floyd finally got the hot tag. Floyd ran wild. Floyd got a great reaction throughout, landing several body slams. In the match’s closing moments, GVY went up for Doomsday Device, but Magnum turned it into a victory roll and pinned Gibson to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: The Outrunners at 9:58

(Brian’s Thoughts: Once I saw this initial spoiler, I was a little confused, but if you look into it more, you understand why. According to the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Outrunners are AEW’s #3 best-selling team, behind Kenny Omega and the AEW brand. My cohost Amin on the PWTorch “Collision Cafe” podcast (VIP-exclusive) pitched the idea of the Outrunners FTR friendship as just a trojan horse where eventually FTR will turn heel and get a lot of heat on the Outrunners. As weeks go by, that makes a lot of sense.)

-A highlight package was shown with Britt Baker winning at the five-year anniversary show at AEW Dynamite. Baker challenged Mariah May to the title match and mentioned she would be ready to fight at Title Tuesday.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with The Conglomeration. Willow Nightingale spoke first and told Britt Baker she would have to wait her turn because she wanted Mariah May next. Mark Briscoe hyped up their tag team match later on the night.

(3) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. TRISH ADORA

Before the match started, Mariah May was shown sitting at ringside. As soon as the bell rang, fans chanted, ” Let’s Go, Willow!” Adora worked over Nightingale’s right shoulder early and often. Nightingale recovered to land a pounce. [C]

After the break, Adora hit Nightingale with a neckbreaker and got a near fall. Nightingale hit a shotgun dropkick and got a near fall. Adora hit a cross body and suplex for a close near fall. Adora hit a great-looking German suplex for another near fall in the match’s closing moments. Adora went for a clothesline, but Nightingale hit it and hit the Doctorbomb to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale iatn 7:59

(Brian’s Thoughts: Every time I see Adora on TV, I like her more and more. I know space is limited, but I would like to get her on TV involved in a mid-card feud at some point. Adora has improved a lot in the ring in the past year.)

-Post-match, Nightingale and May brawled after the match.

-The show went backstage, with Alicia Atout interviewing Wheeler Yuta. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli interrupted. Yuta cut an emotional promo on Castagnoli, and Castagnoli responded, “I wish you would trust me. I always have your back.”

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Mariah May. Christopher Daniels interrupted and confirmed that at Title Tuesday, it will be Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale, and the winner will face May for the AEW Women’s World Title at WrestleDream.

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s a sluggish way to build a title contender another week out from your PPV. This is precisely why my cohost Amin and I on the PWTorch “Collision Cafe” podcast (VIP-exclusive) have asked what the direction for Mariah May is going forward.)

(4) WHEELER YUTA vs. BEEF (W/Anthony Henry)

Beef got slight offense in before Yuta hit an Angle Slam and finished the match with a submission win with Cattle Mutilation.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta at 2:13

-Hook was backstage with Lexy Nair. Hook demanded whoever attacked Taz meet him face-to-face on Title Tuesday.

-A highlight package was shown from Willow Ospreay vs. Ricochet this past Wednesday.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) vs. THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling, Josh Woods)

WINNERS: The Conglomeration at 10:17

(Brian’s Thoughts: The Conglomeration as an act is still fun, but I’m getting a little bored with their typical presentation.)

-Lance Archer was seen in the parking lot beating up security guards. Don Callis came out and asked Archer if Jake Roberts still represented him, and Archer confirmed that he did.

-Mercedes Mone and Kamille were backstage with Lexy Nair. Mone asked Nair if she would thank her for everything she’d done at AEW. Mone put over Kamille, but then Kris Statlander interrupted the interview, said they should watch my match later tonight, and gave Kamillie a shoulder block. To provide context for this interaction, Statlander was backstage in the Rampage segment, where Kamille and Mone interrupted her interview.

(6) HOLOGRAM vs. ACTION ANDRETTI vs. KOMANDER vs. NICK WAYNE

The match started as you would expect. Everyone is flying around, hitting high spots early and often. Hologram and Komander exchanged tijeras. While dealing with Komander and Wanye on the outside, Andretti hit a cool-looking aside moonsault. [C]

After the break, Hologram hit a DDT suplex combo on Wayne and Andretti and followed up with a headbutt dive on Komander on the outside. Hologram hit a 450 splash onto Wayne for a near fall. While Wayne and Hologram were in a standing switch, Komander took to the sky to hit a tijeras on them both. The fans chanted, “This is Awesome.” All four men were laid out after hitting big moves, and they received a standing ovation from the fans. The match broke down, and all four men hit their finishers. In the match’s closing moments, Andretti went for cutter but was blocked by Hologram with a kick. Hologram sealed the deal with a Rack bomb to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Hologram at 10:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: Great Party-Lucha match from all four men. Eventually, you may have to push Hologram in a singles promo against a top-tier guy, but for now, this is the best way to build him up.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Beast Mortos, and then Undisputed Kingdom came by to ask if he was joining LFI.

(7) KRIS STATLANDER vs. ZOEY LYNN

This was a straight squash match to make Statlander look like a powerhouse.

WINNER: Kris Statlander at 0:40

-Post-Match Mone and Kamille came down to the ring. Mone said no one is going to disrespect her. Kamille and Statlander square off, but Kamille gets the best of the Statlander in the exchange.

-Darby Allin was backstage. He said he wants to see Brody King face-to-face in the ring on Title Tuesday.

(8) PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) – AEW World Tag Team Title no. 1 Contendership Three-Way Match

WINNERS: Private Party in 11:48

(Brian’s Thoughts: The action was okay to decent throughout, but the outcome was highly predictable.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I hope to express my thoughts in more detail throughout the next few days on the PWTorch “Collision Cafe” podcast (VIP-exclusive) and in writing form, but if you asked me what the theme of the show was disjointed and lacking focus.

