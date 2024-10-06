FREE PODCAST 10/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-7-2019) Keller & Bryant talk Hell in a Cell fallout, Lashley-Lana, Fury-Braun, live callers, mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on the Tyson Fury-Braun Strowman angle, Miz TV with Becky Lynch and Charlotte, Lana getting into bed with Bobby Lashley on TV, Hell in a Cell fallout and the delay in even acknowledging it happened, Crown Jewel hype, how AEW has already and will continue to influence WWE and its fans, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO