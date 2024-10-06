FREE PODCAST 10/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-7-2019) Keller & Bryant talk Hell in a Cell fallout, Lashley-Lana, Fury-Braun, live callers, mailbag (122 min.)

News Ticker

October 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on the Tyson Fury-Braun Strowman angle, Miz TV with Becky Lynch and Charlotte, Lana getting into bed with Bobby Lashley on TV, Hell in a Cell fallout and the delay in even acknowledging it happened, Crown Jewel hype, how AEW has already and will continue to influence WWE and its fans, and more.

