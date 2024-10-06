FREE PODCAST 10/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Raw’s ratings collapse, Jericho’s self-boasting, is Triple H part of the problem, Sting-HOF, Wyatts, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-7-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s Raw, Raw’s ratings collapse, how to start fixing Raw, Kathie Lee & Hoada, is Triple H part of the problem, is Sting a Hall of Famer, and more including emails questions and live callers. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Chris Jericho’s self-boasting lately, trying to figure out Triple H, plus has Raw really hit rock bottom in ratings or can it get worse, TNA Bound for Glory, Michael Elgin-ROH, Wyatt Family vignettes, and more.

