VIP AUDIO 10/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-6-2006) – TNA Impact review including Kurt Angle’s first episode, viewership pattern, Samoa Joe, Team 3D, X Division comedy (41 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 6, 2006 episode of the TNA Impact Review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe for an in-depth discussion of the first Kurt Angle era edition of Impact that aired on Sept. 28, 2006. The discussion includes the various questionable decisions by TNA including why viewers slowly left the show after the first quarter hour, booking Lance Hoyt-Jeff Jarrett in the opening segment, the decision to air multiple press conference segments, the unintentional comedy with the X Division that is of no benefit to anyone, booking too much in 42 minutes, Team 3D’s unadvertised return, putting Samoa Joe in a feud with Brother Runt, Raven, and Abyss, the lack of quality wrestling, TNA not being an alternative to WWE, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

