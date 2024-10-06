WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,867 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,485. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn – World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods – Intercontinental Championship match

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne – Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

