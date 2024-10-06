VIP AUDIO 10/6 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A dissection of a classic – Ospreay vs. PAC, with Case Lowe (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Open the Voice Gate’s Case Lowe, a month removed from a match which deserves to be celebrated as an all time classic of its style.Will Ospreay vs. PAC at AEW All Out in Chicago was a special contest which may have encapsulated the very best of each wrestler over the course of 20 minutes 36 seconds. Having let the dust settle for a few weeks, Alan and Case break down the match detail by detail, highlighting some of its obvious – and not so obvious – genius. Where does it rank amongst the matches of the year? Where does it rank among both wrestlers’ best career bouts? These questions plus more are answered with many tangents along the way. Also given the subject of the show, we look at Ricochet’s time in AEW so far and how he’s presenting himself, and ask some hard questions about his career in general as it compares to his two most obvious peers.

