VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Comparing aptitude of Shane and Stephanie, is Bischoff right that Vince’s win was inevitable, do ratings matter since AEW scored big new deal, tribalism, more (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics. (Note: This is the third part of The Fix and the second part of the Fix Mailbag. Part one covered current events.)

TOPICS:

Was CTE a significant factor in Chris Benoit’s actions?

The aptitude of Shane McMahon compared to Stephanie McMahon

How would pro wrestling history be different if Vince McMahon fired everyone involved in the curtain call?

Is there a benefit to any wrestling company buying the rights to Lucha Underground?

Are TV ratings still relevant since AEW just scored a huge TV renewal with WBD?

Seriously, what’s up with AEW’s merchandise options?

Is Eric Bischoff right that it was always inevitable that Vince McMahon was going to win the Monday Night War?

Is Vince McMahon delusional when he says John Cena was beloved by fans from the start?

Roman Reigns as a flawed character in his return

How many wrestlers would prefer to be in the WWE system versus AEW’s?

Evaluating retirement or similar matches over the decades

How do you feel about the nutty tribalism that has taken some of the fun out of this boom period for pro wrestling fans?

