WWE RAW RESULTS (9/30): Keller’s report on Last Monster Standing match, Rey vs. Xavier. McIntyre-Punk face-to-face, Kofi vs. Gable

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed wrestlers arriving including Braun Strowman who was shown walking in the Ford Center lobby with his dog on a leash followed by Bronson Reed.

-Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett stood mid-ring and introduced the show. Tessitore said it’s a super-sized edition, a reference to Reed vs. Strowman. Tessitore then threw to a video package on Jey Uso’s Intercontinental Title win last week over Bron Breakker. The video showed reactions of fans cheering Jey’s win in the crowd and videos of kids on social media crying in joy.

-They went to the concourse of Jey Uso in the crowd with fans cheering him including a lot of kids, one of whom was his own son. He made his way to the ring to celebrate. Tessitore and Barrett talked about his long tenure of 14 years on the main roster without a singles title. Barrett said Jey “shook up the entire industry” by shaking his singles championship voodoo. When Jey finally made it to the ring, he stood on the ropes and held up the belt as pyro blasted. He noted his son being there for his first singles title celebration. He said he loved and appreciated the fans. He said his family made it tough on him. He said fans knew of him for a long time but didn’t know him as he was just a twin, but now they know him. He got emotional and took of his sunglasses as he talked about speaking to his mother who told him before the match to “go out there and show them who you are” and “go out there and get it.” He said he got it. “Mama, we did it,” he said. “Yeet.”

Breakker’s music played and he walked out. He entered the ring and said he wasn’t there to crash the party or spoil the fun. He said the title means a lot to him. He said the lineage goes back a long way. He said after battling it out with him last week, he’s got the same respect for him now, too. He said the right Superstar who deserved it should walk out with the title, “and on that night, you were the better man.” He told Jey he wasn’t going to spear or attack him. He said he thought he should be the first one to come out as a competitor and colleague and offer his congratulations. He offered his hand. Jey looked suspiciously at him, but then shook his hand. He began to leave the ring. Jey said, “Hey Bron, there’s some dogs in Indiana, uce.” They smiled. Bron then left.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s how you do a celebration for a babyface winning a singles title. It almost felt like it was bordering on too much, but I won’t criticize at all because the crowd ate it up, Jey felt sincere in his appreciation and gratitude for the support, the moment felt big because of Jey’s backstory, and beyond that, it just made the IC Title itself feel as special and important as it has in a long time. Bron was good, and his character continues to be nuanced where you kinda wonder if he’s a good duded underneath his cockiness and he’ll mature into a totally likable figure or if he thinks he can easily manipulate people because he went to a smart university and he’s up to something.)

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. Tessitore threw to a clip of Xavier Woods “losing his cool” with Rey Mysterio last week when Rey tried to apologize for his role in inadvertently costing him a match the prior week.

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. Tessitore said it’s the first time Rey and Xavier have ever wrestled one-on-one. [c]

-They showed fans in the concourse at the merchandise stand. Tessitore said Raw goes to two hours through the finale on USA Network at the end of the year (8-10 ET, so same start time, later end time).

-Outside, Liv was telling Dom how she loves his car so much. Dom’s phone rang. He said it was Finn Balor and he had to take the call. J.D. McDonagh and Carlito walked up to Liv and asked if they had seen Finn. She said he was in the middle of something. McDonagh asked if everything was good. She said yes. Finn told Dom on the phone that he was having some travel issues, but tell Liv that the plan they have is all taken care of. Dom said they’d see him soon. Dom updated McDonagh and Carlito that he’d be there soon, but he didn’t say much otherwise.

(2) REY MYSTERIO vs. XAVIER WOODS

The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. Barrett said when you’re in a slump, every perceived slight gets put under a magnifying glass and the only way to fix it is to get some wins. He said if he can beat a Hall of Famer and multiple-time world champion like Rey, it could “sunshine and rainbows” once again. Rey headscissored Xavier to ringside and then landed the West Coast Pop. Rey played to the crowd as they cut to a break. [c]

Barrett said Xavier got off to a terrible start, but said there’s no shame in that against someone of Rey’s level. He talked about his 30 years of experience. Rey landed a springboard press for a two count at 6:00. Xavier lifted Rey onto his shoulders, but Rey slipped down and head scissored Xavier into the ropes in position for a 619. Xavier ducked and lifted Rey, but he fell backwards. Rey set up a move, but Xavier ripped off his mask and then rolled him up for a three count. “What’s he doing?” exclaimed Tessitore. Rey put his mask back on. Barrett said it was inadvertent and not Xavier’s fault, so he was right to capitalize. Tessitore was dubious that it was accidental. Xavier yelled at ringside, “I didn’t mean to.”

WINNER: Xavier in 7:00.

-Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler approached Lyra Valkyria backstage. Deville said it’s a shame she’s going to be out there all alone against Zoey Stark without Natalya or Zelina Vega. She said not to worry, though, because she and Baszler will be there. She told Valkyria that Baszler doesn’t bite “unless I tell her to.”

-A vignette was shown with symbols resembling letters “PFR” said, “Prepare yourselves.”

-Xavier was backstage when he ran into Kofi Kingston. Xavier thanked Kofi for letting him do that himself. Kofi asked if he meant to tear off Rey’s mask. Xavier said no because he respects Rey so much, but he expected he’d congratulate him for beating somebody with the accolades Rey has. Kofi told Xavier that Jey offered him a title match. Xavier said he’d be by his side as he climbed the mountain again as always. Kofi cut him off and said he told Jey that he should give Xavier the match instead. Xavier’s mood brightened and he thanked Kofi and said he can beat Jey. Xavier offered to be at ringside when he faces Chad Gable. They sang, “New… Day Rocks!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was all well played. Kofi seemed super-cool suggesting that Xavier get the title shot instead of him. Most viewers are going to expect Xavier to lose and for something to happen to advance the story of him snapping when things don’t go his way, although he’d have major heat if he were to cheat to end Jey’s title reign so soon after that huge celebration.)

(3) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. ZOEY STARK

The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Valkyria got in early offense, knocking Stark to to the floor. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Stark landed a springboard dropkick at 6:00 for a two count. When Valkyria rallied, Deville stepped onto the ring apron. The Baszler stood on the ring apron and distracted the ref. Deville kneed Valkyria as the ref’s back was turned. Stark then delivered Z360 for the win.

WINNER: Stark in 7:00.

-After the match, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ran to protect Valkyria from a three-on-one situation. Carter and CHance knocked Baszler and Deville onto their backs mid-ring and then delivered their Kickstand move off the top rope.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside who pivoted to hyping the Strowman-Reed match later. The video featured a lot of special graphic effects of Reed walking through giant waves of an ocean and Strowman stomping through a city King Kong-style.

(Keller’s Analysis: They are putting in a big effort to make this match feel as significant as possible. It’s going to feel like a more important match because of it.)

-Adam Pearce was telling (doomed) security guys that they can’t control Reed and Strowman, but they can contain them and he wants the match to stay in the ring. C.M. Punk walked past them. Tessitore said they’d hear from Punk next. [c]

-Tessitore showed NXT wrestlers at a NASCAR event over the weekend hyping NXT’s debut on The CW.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Carter and CHance backstage. Chance said they aren’t the nice guys everyone thinks they are, but that ends now. She said after they’re done with Pure Fusion Collection, they’re going back after their belts. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn walked in and told them they can’t jump ahead in line. Chance and Carter yelled back and Valkyria stepped between them.

-The Hell in a Cell cage lowered over the ring. Pearce and security stood in the cage. Pearce said one part of his job he takes very seriously is the delivery of his main events and special attractions. He said he plans on delivering one hell of a special attraction at Bad Blood on Saturday. He said after Hell in a Cell, their war will be over, but they have to avoid physical contact tonight. He said he has given each competitor a chance for one last parting shot in their bitter war of words. He introduced Punk first.

[HOUR TWO]

Punk made his entrance. Barrett said he’s been in the Cell before and he knows what it’s all about, but his opponent on this occasion might be more deadly than any opponent previously. Tessitore said Punk and McIntyre have had a nearly one-year war of words. Pearce then introduced McIntyre. Drew wore a suit to the ring. Punk was in white pants and a white sleeveless shirt. Barrett said this version of McIntyre terrifies him and he doesn’t know what he’ll do in the Cell on Saturday. Barrett said this feud has to end on Saturday one way or another.

Pearce asked them for any last words. McIntyre said he’d go first. A “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. He said perhaps Punk was wondering why he was wearing black. He said he has zero respect for Punk, but it’s out of respect for his wife who will have to feed him and bathe him. “Hell, she’s probably going to leave you.” He said he’s been back less than a year and he’s been injured four months and he’s going to gone forever after Saturday “and it’s all due to Drew McIntyre.” He said he can talk all day if Punk doesn’t want to say anything. He said after all of the evidence presented to the fans, they still chant his hand. Another “C.M. Punk!” chant started.

McIntyre said they hate each other now. “You taught me how to hate,” he said. McIntyre said at one time he didn’t know how to hate, but now he’s learned it’s a powerful weapon that sticks with you long-term. He said this Saturday, his hate will die with Punk. McIntyre dropped the mic and left the ring, but then stepped back onto the ring apron when Punk picked up the mic.

Punk said people have called him a lot of things during his career including Best in the World, Second City Saint, and Voice of the Voiceless. He said now he’s voiceless because he has nothing to say to McIntyre. He said he’s filled with so much rage when he looks at McIntyre. He said he can’t go home and has lived in a hotel the last four weeks because he doesn’t want to “subject his wife to the man all of this has turned me into.” He said McIntyre has turned him into the Boogieman that his harshest critics have accused him of being. He said that’s who he needs to be to send him home to Scotland in a box.

Punk told him to remember and never forget that he prayed for all of this “and it happened.” He said on Saturday, when he has taken everything from him and his fear subsides and he’s left with nothing but panic on his hands and knees, crawling and begging, he will look up and wipe the blood from his eyes so he sees he’s not praying God or the devil, but rather C.M. Punk. “I will see you in Hell,” he said. He threw down the mic. Tessitore said, “There is nowhere else to go.” McIntyre stared back intensely at him, then hung his head and snarled and glared back at him. He had some final words off mic before turning to leave.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was intense. A good final itch for the match.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Strowman backstage about facing Reed later. She asked if he was trepidatious. He said he doesn’t even know what trepidatious means, but he knows he’s not nervous. Miz walked up to Strowman, but immediately R-Truth interrupted. Strowman said he didn’t expect to see him. Truth asked why. Strowman said it was because he gave him five Tsunamis. Strowman said he had a massive match to deal with, so he’s leaving. Miz asked Truth what he was doing there. Truth said he works there. Miz asked why he didn’t tell him he was coming. Truth said he’s been watching the show and he doesn’t like that Kross has been picking on him. Truth said he got them a match against AOP. He pronounced AOP as if it was a word. Truth said The Awesome Truth is back and it’s awesome. Truth hugged Miz. Miz said it’s good to have him back. Truth smiled wide.

-The Judgment Day made their way to the ring. [c]

-They showed an aerial view of Lusas Oil Stadium, home of next year’s Royal Rumble. Tessitore plugged Cody Rhodes would be on The Pat McAfee Show this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

-Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn backstage. She asked what it would take to get himself a World Title match against Gunther since he keeps rejecting him. He said every step along the way in his career, he’d had doubters. He said you’d think he’d be used to it and it wouldn’t bother him, but it still does. He said it bothers him that Gunther says he won’t give him a title match because he doesn’t think he’s on his level. He said he’s good enough to become World Champion. He said he can keep running his mouth and ducking and dodging him, but he doesn’t go away that easy. He said he is coming for him and he won’t stop until he gets his title match.

-Tessitore said there is toilet paper for sale at WWE Shop with Dominik’s face on it. They plugged Damien Priest vs. Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood.

(4) DOMINIK MYSTERIO & J.D. MCDONAGH & CARLITO (w/Liv Morgan) vs. DRAGON LEE & CRUZ DEL TORO & JOAQUIN WILDE

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Wilde landed a 450 splash a minute in for a near fall on Carlito. [c]

Wilde landed a running flip dive onto all three heels at ringside. His partners then followed up dives of their own. As Wilde climbed to the top rope, Liv distracted the ref. Balor shoved Wilde off the top rope. McDonagh then finished Wilde with his back suplex.

WINNERS: The Judgment Day in 7:00. [c]

-Balor was celebrating with the rest of The Judgment Day after the break as their music kept playing. Balor then turned to the hard camera and addressed his match with Priest on Saturday. He said he’ll prove on Saturday that they never needed Priest but rather Priest needed them. Liv said she will prove she is a home wrecking, man stealing, heart breaking, title taking, greatest women’s champion of all time. She was interrupted by Ripley. The crowd popped.

Ripley said she was with Dom for a long time, so she knows all of his dirty secrets. She asked for the shark cage to be rolled in. It was. She said she knows Dom is extremely claustrophobic. She said when Dom is crying and soiling himsef and “cleaning yourself up with your brand new merch,” he’ll have the best seat in the house to see his little girlfriend realize she just isn’t as good as her. She said she’ll win back the tilte she never lost. She said they’re done talking.

Priest showed up behind The Judgment Day and took them out one at a time. Ripley beat up Liv and then Dom at ringside. McDonagh took one of his signature flip bumps mid-ring in the background. Ripley threw Dom into the cage and then chased Liv away.

