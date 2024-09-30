FREE PODCAST 9/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic, pt. 1 of 2 (5 Yrs Ago): Tony Khan on eve of Dynamite debut talks his booking philosophy, what defines success, Omega, social media, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his nearly two-and-a-half hour interview from five years ago with Tony Khan on the eve of the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite. This is the first half and the second half will be posted Wednesday night this week.
PART ONE:
- The launch of AEW Dynamite the next night
- WWE/NXT competition
- What defines success
- International TV controversy
- Booking process and philosophy
- Kenny Omega’s presentation
- Future of house shows and PPVs
- Social media presentation of wrestlers and staying in character
PART TWO (posted later this week):
- What translates today from the Attitude Era? What doesn’t?
- What are his influences from watching wrestling over the decades?
- Is he nervous about the debut show on Wednesday?
- Will all top execs eventually move to the same city and work at same HQs?
- What does AEW mean by “authenticity” and the sports-like feel?
- What mistakes have they already made and what are his areas marked for improvement?
- Will AEW target all demographics or primarily focus on one core group?
- How will AEW be more “wrestler-friendly” both creatively and regarding lifestyle?
- And much much more.
