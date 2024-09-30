VIP AUDIO 9/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-23-2006) – WWE Smackdown and TNA Impact Reviews: Rey Mysterio’s best promo ever, everyone selling for Undertaker, Samoa Joe, Styles, LAX, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing of the Sept. 21, 2006 episode of TNA Impact and the Sept. 23, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown.

Impact: An important discussion of the final edition of Impact before Vince Russo’s first PPV back as booker. They look at the weak 50 minutes at the beginning of Impact before finishing with a strong final 10 minutes and evaluate whether TNA sold any of their shrinking audience on the No Surrender PPV. The Impact discussion also includes an in-depth look at Samoa Joe’s promo including the hilarious lack of logic, LAX’s promo, scenes left on the cutting room floor that would have helped sell the LAX vs. Styles & Daniels feud, the joke X Division, the joke Eric Young, and the missing ingredients from the PPV build up.

Smackdown (review begins about 40 minutes in): The replacement of Vito, why CW might have had a say in Vito’s removal from the show main event, Rey’s resurgence (finally) and his best promo EVER, Mr. Kennedy looking like he just rolled out of bed, everyone selling for Taker, heels looking weak, people caring about Sylvan, the brilliance of Hardy-Helms, Sylvester Terkay kills his gimmick, the opening graphic being a major let down, and much more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO