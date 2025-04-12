NJPW announces field for Best of Super Juniors 32 tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the entire field of 20 for their annual Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament.

The field of 20 wrestlers announced includes El Desperado, Ryusuke Taguchi, Yoh, Master Wato, Kushida, Kevin Knight, Ninja Mack, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Hiroshi Takahashi, Bushi, Francesco Akira, Taiji Ishimori, Clark Connors, Sho, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, a mystery CMLL wrestler, Dragon Dia from Dragon Gate, Mao from DDT, and Nick Wayne from AEW.

The round-robin tournament is set to begin on May 10 and end on June 1. The 20 wrestlers announced will be split into two blocks, but the blocks have not been announced yet.