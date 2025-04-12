News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/12 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett talk Jericho on commentary, Kenny & Nakazawa zaniness, Moxley-Hager hype, Brodie Lee, live callers, mailbag (102 min.)

April 12, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. A big topic was Chris Jericho on commentary, plus the Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa zaniness, the video packages hyping the Jon Moxley-Jake Hager match, the latest Vince McMahon trolling by Brodie Lee, and more. They also talked about how AEW and WWE are handling the coronavirus and safety issues, and the latest reporting on precautions being taken and not taken, plus a recent scare that could motivate an expansion of precautions taken.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025