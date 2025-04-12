FREE PODCAST 4/12 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett talk Jericho on commentary, Kenny & Nakazawa zaniness, Moxley-Hager hype, Brodie Lee, live callers, mailbag (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. A big topic was Chris Jericho on commentary, plus the Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa zaniness, the video packages hyping the Jon Moxley-Jake Hager match, the latest Vince McMahon trolling by Brodie Lee, and more. They also talked about how AEW and WWE are handling the coronavirus and safety issues, and the latest reporting on precautions being taken and not taken, plus a recent scare that could motivate an expansion of precautions taken.

