FREE PODCAST 4/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA timeslot change, NXT, Bubba & Hogan, WWE Draft, WWE Raw, an awful TNA Impact episode, Raw vs. Impact ratings, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 6 and 7, 2010.

On the Apr. 6, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller fielded phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on TNA Impact’s awful show on Monday night including a ludicrous angle with the Knockouts Champion, Jack Swagger’s push on Raw, breaking news analysis on the Raw & Impact TV ratings that came in during the Livecast, and more.

Then on the Apr. 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill fielded phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on the TNA Impact timeslot change, last night’s WWE NXT, the keg carry, Daniel Bryan’s promo and latest loss, predictions on the NXT Final Four, David Otunga’s performance on Raw, futures for Kofi Kingston and John Morrison, an interesting scenario for a C.M. Punk babyface turn down the line, Why Eric Bischoff gets a pass for health issues in WCW, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, Caldwell & McNeill answer listener questions on Samoa Joe’s future in TNA or WWE, the next independent star to be signed by WWE, whether Jim Ross will sign with TNA, a little NFL talk, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO