News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 11, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Where: Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Harley Cameron vs. Athena – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
  • Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
  • Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
  • FTR to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/5): White’s alt-perspective report on Fletcher & Takeshita vs. Hobbs & Ishii, Mercedes & Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart, Cash vs. Pac, plus Speedball, Top Flight, Max Caster Challenge

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Samoa Joe on retirement, whether he considered scrapping the Muscle Buster after Tyson Kidd was injured, the WrestleMania 37 rain delay

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025