AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025
Where: Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,300 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Harley Cameron vs. Athena – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
- Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
- Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match
- Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
- FTR to speak
