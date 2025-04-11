AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Where: Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Harley Cameron vs. Athena – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

FTR to speak

