FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Collision Cafe: Zilem & Ajani talk AEW Dynasty fallout, what went wrong and what went right on the PPV, could Moxley hold the World Title past All In, more (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: With no “All Elite Conversation Club” Dailycast this week, we present in its stead an episode of the usually VIP-exclusive “Collision Cafe,” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discussing the following:
- Introduction and Welcome Back
- AEW Dynasty Overview
- Time Management Issues in AEW
- Highlights and Lowlights of the Event
- Dynasty Card format and placement
- Kevin Knight’s Performance
- Trios Match and Post-Match Angle
- Main Event and Final Thoughts
- Chain Wrestling and Match Start
- Dynamite Recap and Hangman Page
- Darby Allin Amin’s choice to dethrone Moxley
- Creative Concerns with Moxley
- Owen Hart Women’s Bracket and Predictions
- Collision Preview and Final Thoughts
