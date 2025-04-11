News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Collision Cafe: Zilem & Ajani talk AEW Dynasty fallout, what went wrong and what went right on the PPV, could Moxley hold the World Title past All In, more (94 min.)

April 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: With no “All Elite Conversation Club” Dailycast this week, we present in its stead an episode of the usually VIP-exclusive “Collision Cafe,” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discussing the following:

  • Introduction and Welcome Back
  • AEW Dynasty Overview
  • Time Management Issues in AEW
  • Highlights and Lowlights of the Event
  • Dynasty Card format and placement
  • Kevin Knight’s Performance
  • Trios Match and Post-Match Angle
  • Main Event and Final Thoughts
  • Chain Wrestling and Match Start
  • Dynamite Recap and Hangman Page
  • Darby Allin Amin’s choice to dethrone Moxley
  • Creative Concerns with Moxley
  • Owen Hart Women’s Bracket and Predictions
  • Collision Preview and Final Thoughts

