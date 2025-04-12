News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/11 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: WrestleMania Night 1 & 2 line-ups announced, Orton addressed attacking Aldis, Cody responds to Cena, Charlotte attacks Tiffany (26 min.)

April 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 11 edition of WWE Smackdown which included WrestleMania Night 1 & 2 line-ups being announced, Randy Orton addressing attacking Aldis, Cody Rhodes responding to John Cena, Charlotte attacking Tiffany, a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet, and more WrestleMania build.

