FREE PODCAST 4/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Night 1 vs. Night 2 line-ups revealed for WrestleMania, Cody responds to Cena, Orton-Aldis, more (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the announced WrestleMania line-up with a breakdown of Night 1 and Night 2. Did they do a good job evenly dividing the line-ups based on expected match quality, fan interest, and historical significance. Also, Cody Rhodes stands in front of WWE belts over history and responds to John Cena, Randy Orton addressed attacking Nick Aldis, Charlotte attacks Tiffany Stratton, and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout.

