VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #856 (April 9, 2005): WrestleMania 21 in-depth with results, insider news, analysis, features, plus McNeill reviews Stone Cold Truth paperback, Powell on HOF

SUMMARY of #856 cover-dated April 9, 2005: This issue is packed with WrestleMania 21 coverage including: A Cover Story on how this year’s WrestleMania can be categories compared to past WrestleManias… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire with backstage news and coverage of special WM21 events all weekend… Keller’s WrestleMania Match Report with star ratings… Torch Staff Roundtable Reviews and Scores… Reader Reax with scores… End Notes with random thoughts on WrestleMania and the follow-up edition of Raw… Jason Powell looks at the televised Hall of Fame Ceremony and what about it disappointed him… Pat McNeill’s look at Steve Austin’s recent-to-paperback autobiography… Plus the Big Story Reports on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… Arena Spotlight on ROH in New Jersey…

