WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/11): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes promo, Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet, Knight & Orton vs. Solo & Tonga, Priest-McIntyre face-to-face, Fenix vs. Berto

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 11, 2025

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 10,194 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,710. The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

– Wrestlemania 41 is only eight days away. Joe Tessitore welcomed us to the show as several wrestlers arrived at the Climate Pledge Arena including Drew McIntyre (sporting an eye patch), Damian Priest, Legado del Fantasma, Rey Fenix, and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This was the 10thSmackdown held in Seattle.

– They recapped Kevin Owens’ shocking announcement from last week that he needed to have neck surgery. This meant that his scheduled match against Randy Orton is cancelled, leaving Orton without an opponent for Wrestlemania.

– In the ring, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis invited Randy Orton to come down to the ring. Orton’s music played and he entered to the now customary fan serenade. Aldis had a cautious look on his face since last week Orton hit him with an RKO “outta nowhere.” Orton claimed last week’s RKO on him wasn’t personal. Orton said that Aldis needed to make a match for Orton at Wrestlemania because this would be his 20th time competing at the event. Orton said he’d even be okay with the match being against Aldis. Orton said if Aldis didn’t make a match for him, then Orton would have to apologize to Mickie James (Aldis’s wife) for what he’d do next. The crowd reacted to that.

– Solo Sikoa’s music played and Solo came out with Tama Tonga. Solo said that no one wanted to hear Orton complain because Orton is “in the past.” Solo said that L.A. Knight will also be in the past after Wrestlemania because Jacob Fatu is going to beat him for the United States Championship. Orton yelled at Solo and Tama for interrupting him. Orton said his “voices” are telling him that they should get in the ring so he could beat them up. Tama and Solo got in the ring and quickly the numbers game caught up to Orton.

– L.A. Knight ran down to the ring to save Orton. Knight and Orton cleared the ring of the new Bloodline members. Knight challenged Solo and Tama to a tag team match against he and Orton tonight. The crowd cheered while Wade Barrett said that it sounded like we have a main event tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Coming into this show I wondered who Orton’s new opponent for Wrestlemania might be. I didn’t believe the hype about a possible Orton vs. Aldis match. I know there are a lot of rumors about a returning Malakai/Aleister Black being the opponent too, though admittedly that match doesn’t intrigue me. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn were the only other names that made sense to me, so I’m curious if by the end of the night we will have an Orton vs. Solo match penciled in.)

– The Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were shown walking backstage. [c]

– Back from the break there was a graphic confirming that tonight’s main event would be L.A. Knight and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Liv and Raquel were shown sitting ringside for the upcoming tag team gauntlet match.

– The #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet match was up first. The first two teams to compete made their entrances, starting with Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, who opposed each other in a good Intercontinental Championship match last week. Barrett noted that they are not a real team. Their opponents were Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who are still being called the Pure Fusion Collective. Barrett explained the rules of a Gauntlet match and talked about how the luck of the draw is important.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. ZOEY STARK & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. NATALYA & MAXXINE DUPRI vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. MICHIN & B-FAB vs THE SECRET HERVICE (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) – Gauntlet Match to Determine #1 Contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

(a) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. ZOEY STARK & SHAYNA BASZLER

Baszler and Bayley started things off, with Baszler initially taking control. Baszler and Stark had a few quick tags as the crowd tried to rally support for the former hug enthusiast. Lyra tagged into and hit Baszler with a belly to back suplex for an early nearfall. Stark nailed a huge dropkick off the tope rope for a two-count, then followed up with a sunset flip of the top rope for another pinfall attempt. Bayley made the save. Lyra with a surprise jackknife pin for the quick surprise victory.

WINNERS: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley via pinfall in 5:00.

Out next were the newly formed team of Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. [c]

(b) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. NATALYA & MAXXINE DUPRI

After the commercial, the match had already started with Natalya in the ring with Lyra. Natalya threw a spinning clothesline that connected with Bayley. Maxxine tagged in (to big cheers) and hit a cross-body off the top onto Bayley for a two-count. Maxxine with a fisherman suplex on Bayley, followed by a Stinger splash on Bayley and Lyra. Maxxine hit her reverse worm on both opponents for a nearfall. Maxxine attempted to put Bayley in a Sharpshooter, as Tessitore commented that Maxxine said she wanted to impress Natalya. But Bayley reversed it into an inside cradle for the pinfall win. Natalya looked frustrated.

WINNERS: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley via pinfall in 5:00

(c) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were out next and quickly Carter nearly got a pinfall on Bayley. Carter and Chance hit a double-team dropkick for another two-count. Bayley countered a third double-team attempt and bounced back with a second-rope elbow drop for her own two-count. Tessitore noted that this was only Chance & Carter’s second match in 2025. The first was last week’s loss to the Secret Hervice in London. Chance and Carter hit their Kegstand finisher, but Lyra was able to kick out of the subsequent pin attempt. Chance attempted a move, but Lyra hit the Nightwing for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley via pinfall in 4:00

Michin and her partner for this evening B-Fab were up next as they went to another commercial break. [c]

(d) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. MICHIN & B-FAB

The action had already started when they returned from the break. Tessitore pointed out that as impressive as Bayley and Lyra had been, they were now up against fresh opponents. There was a hot tag to Bayley, but she was immediately cut off and dominated by the fresh Michin and B-Fab. Michin dove onto Michin on the outside and Bayley hit B-Fab with the Roseplant in the ring. That was enough to get the three-count.

WINNERS: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley via pinfall in 4:00

(e) LYRA VALKYRIA & BAYLEY vs. THE SECRET HERVICE (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

The Secret Hervice team of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre made their way to the ring as the fifth and final team to enter the Gauntlet match. They were accompanied by United States Champion Chelsea Green. Fyre slid into the ring and immediately traded blows with Bayley. Tessitore reminded that the winners of this match get a Tag Team Championship match at Wrestlemania. Fyre whipped Bayley into the outside barrier, then rolled he into the ring. Barret said that Bayley looked “done and dusted.” Fyre tagged in Niven and they hit a double-team suplex on a defenseless Bayley. [c]

Niven and Fyre were in total control after the break. The crowd tried to start a rally for Bayley. Bayley hit a desperation double-DDT on the full Hervice as a shocked Liv and Raquel looked on. Bayley escaped from Niven by hitting an enziguri and made a very hot tag to Lyra. Lyra flew into the ring with another cross-body off the top onto Niven and big kick knocking Fyre out of the picture. Lyra had a burst of energy and used the ropes as leverage to hit a tornado DDT on Niven. Lyra went for a fisherman suplex on Niven, but it was reversed. Barrett credited Lyra’s fatigue as the reason why the move failed. Tessitore noted that the match had been going for a total of 25 minutes. Valykria hit a huge powerbomb on Niven from the corner! She tagged in her partner and Bayley hit a flying elbow drop off the top for … only one count!

Niven took back control and tagged in Fyre. Fyre hit a swanton bomb onto Bayley, but the cocky pin attempt was broken up by Lyra. The Tag Team Champions continued to look on. All four women traded blows in the ring. There seemed to be a bit of a mess-up where Niven was supposed to be thrown to the apron by Lyra, but there wasn’t enough momentum. Niven eventually ended up on the outside thanks to a dropkick/sunset flip combo from Lyra and Bayley. Fyre with a roll-up on Bayley for a very close nearfall! Fyre hit a thrust kick for another two-count. Bayley made a blind tag and hit the Roseplant. Lyra hit a legdrop from the top rope onto Fyre for the 1…2…3. Tessitore screamed that Bayley and Lyra went “wire-to-wire” to win the Gauntlet.

WINNERS: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley via pinfall in 11:00

WINNERS of the Gauntlet Match: Lyra Valkyria & Bayley in 29:00 to earn a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Wrestlemania 41.

– The Tag Team Champions entered the ring and held their belts up high in front of the new contenders.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Impressive win, even if it was expected, by Valkyria and Bayley. In a normal match someone doesn’t usually get defeated in less than 5 minutes. So, it’s always kind of annoying when it happens multiple times during a gauntlet match. I guess everyone hits 3x as hard when they try to run the gauntlet? Oh well. Still a great job by Bayley and Valkyria for putting in nearly 30 minutes of work tonight. The last 5 minutes against Niven and Fyre were…well….they were Fire. I’ll see myself out.)

– Tessitore warned us that they were going to show a “viral video” that had been making the rounds on the internet between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. He referenced an unwritten rule about “crossing a line” and said that both women crossed the line last week. Due to their actions, they were sent home for the rest of the week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This felt like a real-life development. Both women clearly went off script and got personal last week. As a fan I enjoyed it. But I also don’t think things like that should happen because it can confuse the viewers. If someone had no idea that Stratton is dating Ludwig Kaiser in real-life, then it probably raised some questions. My gripe is that it takes me out of the story they are trying to tell within the confines of the mythical WWE “Universe”. Be better ladies, especially you Charlotte. You’re the veteran.)

– A recap of the Drew McIntyre parking lot confrontation with Damian Priest was shown. Their match at Wrestlemania was made official today. Priest was shown walking backstage. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

As hour two began, a “Hungry for Mania Moment” highlight video was shown for the classic Wrestlemania 18 match between The Rock and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I was in attendance at the Skydome in Toronto for that match. I’ve attended dozens of live WWE shows, including five Wrestlemanias. But I’m not exaggerating when I say that the atmosphere for this match the most electric I’ve ever witnessed live. Want a fun little tidbit? I’m assuming you said yes. Prior to the show, there was some sort of issue and many fans were stuck waiting to get inside the arena, including me and my friends. To pass the time the fans began singing entrance themes. And I’ll be damned if thousands of fans, many of whom were assuredly Canadian, started singing Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme at the top of their lungs. It was surreal and foreshadowed that WWE was not going to get heel reaction they hoped for later that night.)

– Damian Priest made his entrance for an advertised face-to-face with his Wrestlemania opponent Drew McIntyre. McIntyre attacked Priest from behind on the ramp and slammed him back first him several times into the barricade. Priest was helped to the back.

McIntyre: “Are we staring to see clearly now?” McIntyre said that he only tells the truth and that Priest would never face him like a man. McIntyre said the match with Priest is a year in the making and that he will give him the beating of a lifetime at Wrestlemania. He removed his eye patch and said he’s 100% cleared and thus Priest is 100% screwed. Priest ran back out and attacked McIntyre. Priest clotheslined McIntyre to the outside. McIntyre raked Priest in the eyes and hit him with the steel steps. Officials tried to break up the fracas, but McIntyre hit a future shock DDT on the outside onto the steel steps! Priest looked out of it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Nothing else needs to be done to sell this match. The violence ratcheted up over the last few weeks. McIntyre wasn’t lying when he said this match is a year in the making either, since Priest cashed in his MITB briefcase immediately after McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania last year. McIntyre should get his revenge in 8 days.)

– DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa watched a replay in the back of their loss to the Motor City Machine Guns last week on Smackdown. They complained to Pretty Deadly that it was a conspiracy against them, since they shouldn’t have lost because the turnbuckle was exposed. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin interrupted and told DIY that it wasn’t a conspiracy, it was karma. They also mentioned that the Motor City Machine Guns will get their Tag Team Championship match against the Street Profits next week on Smackdown.

– A highlight package for Rey Fenix was shown. Berto, accompanied by Santos Escobar and Angel, made his way to the ring for the next match. [c]

– Rey Fenix made his grand entrance with a huge pyro display.

(2) BERTO (w/Santos Escobar & Angel) vs. REY FENIX

Barrett said that watching Fenix was already considered “appointment viewing.” Berto nailed a clothesline that turned Fenix inside out. Fenix showed off his quickness but missed an enziguri. Berto hit an enziguri of his own and pummeled Fenix in the corner. Berto launched himself onto Fenix on the outside with a corkscrew plancha. Berto landed on his feet as they went to a break with a picture-in-picture. [c]

Both men were down after the break. Fenix was up first and chopped Berto several times and then hit a moonsault headbutt to the jaw of Berto. Fenix hit a double stomp that knocked Berto to the floor. Fenix asked the crowd’s approval before he hit a corkscrew splash on the outside. Fenix rolled Berto into the ring and covered for a nearfall. Berto regained his composure, placed Fenix on the middle of the top rope, and hit a springboard “Chicharito” kick to get a believable nearfall. Berto with a sitout powerbomb for another two-count. Berto was in disbelief that it wasn’t a three. Berto perched Fenix on the top rope again. But Fenix countered with a hurricanrana from the top rope! Fenix draped one arm over Berto for a 1…2… but Berto kicked out. Berto countered a counter and hit another sitout powerbomb. But again, Fenix refused to stay down and kicked out. Berto went for a moonsault, but Fenix got his feet up. Fenix went to the top and hit his Goodbye Amigos kick where he runs across the tope rope and hits a kick to the face, then nailed an MMB (Mexican musclebuster) for the pinfall victory. Fenix hugged the ref.

WINNER: Rey Fenix via pinfall at 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Fenix is incredible. And actually, Berto is very, very good too. I’m going to continue my one-man crusade to reinstate the WCW Cruiserweight title. Does anyone have J.J. Dillon’s number?)

Post-match, Escobar told Berto to shake Fenix’s hand. Berto half-heartedly did it and bailed from the ring. Escobar remained in the ring, shook Fenix’s hand and said a few words to him, seemingly giving praise.

– Byron Saxton stood outside Nick Aldis’s office. An unexpected face, NXT’s Roxanne Perez was also waiting outside Aldis’s office. Perez said she was going to ask Aldis for a WWE Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania since she is able to control herself and be professional. She said that Tiffany Stratton can’t handle the pressure. Stratton interrupted and got in Perez’s face. Stratton challenged Perez to a match tonight. Aldis opened the door and told them to cool off. [c]

– A video aired that chronicled C.M Punk and Paul Heyman’s long friendship, which dates back to 2005. There was commentary interspersed throughout from Heyman and Punk.

– United States Champion Chelsea Green was in the back knocking on the trainer’s office door trying to get Piper Niven and Alba Fyre’s attention. Niven and Fyre were presumably inside receiving medical attention after their match earlier. Zelina Vega snuck up on Green and told her that I guess “without your girls I guess we will see what kind of champion you really are.

– Vega made her entrance for the next match [c]

– Green entered wearing a red, white, and blue outfit, marcher’s hat, and gown. This match was not for the United States Championship.

(3) CHELSEA GREEN vs. ZELINA VEGA

Green threw her gown into Vega’s face to distract her and gain the advantage. Green knocked Vega to the outside with a dropkick. Green dropped Vega face down onto the front of the announcer’s table. The bell rang, which confused Green. It was announced that Green did not make it back in the ring before the referee counted to 10. Therefore…

WINNER: Zelina Vega via count-out in about a minute.

After the match, Green complained in the ring while the announcers argued about why that happened.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Quick match that was really an angle. I think we can expect a United States Championship match between Green and Vega very soon.)

– Legado del Fantasma were in the back. Escobar yelled at Berto for losing to Fenix and told Angel that they were going to go find Fenix. Angel consoled Berto before leaving with Escobar. After they left, Andrade tried to give Berto a pep talk, but Berto told him to mind his own business.

Ring crew began setting up tables with a bunch of old WWE/F World Championships on them in preparation for Cody Rhodes’s segment coming up next. [c]

– A pre-tape aired with Naomi calling Jade Cargill a snake. There was ominous playing that matched Naomi’s tone. Naomi was angry because she said Cargill broke up her friendship with Bianca Belair. Naomi ended it by saying her new catchphrase: “Proceed with caution.”

– Cargill also had a pre-taped segment. She said she was pissed off and that Naomi tried to take her out because of Naomi’s insecurities. She stated that “the glow is fading” so Naomi is trying to “stay relevant any way she can.” Cargill finished with her own catchphrase of “A storm is coming.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Two very-well produced pre-taped videos. I stand by my opinion that Naomi’s heel turn has been phenomenal and that this is the hottest women’s match at Wrestlemania.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR THREE]

– The Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes made his grandiose entrance. There were 7 former World Championship titles displayed in the ring. The champion soaked in the adulation of the crowd. Rhodes pointed out that these belts point out that whoever carries the belt is the best wrestler in the world. Cody said that one day he won’t always be the champion, but that there will always be someone. But John Cena is trying to take that all away. This prompted the “Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks” chant that used to mean fans were choosing a side. Rhodes referenced Cena’s comment that Rhodes’s tattoo showed that he was just another fan. Rhodes disagreed and said his tattoo indicates that he “wants to be somebody.”

Rhodes pointed at the belt that Bruno Sammartino wore and referenced him selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times. He pointed at the “Winged Eagle” championship belt and touted the Undertaker’s ability to wrestle with broken ribs. Then, Rhodes addressed the belt that Eddie Guerrero wore, proudly demonstrating his “Latino Heat.” This led to a huge “Eddie” chant. The “spinner belt” was up next. Rhodes talked about how Cena carried the company on his back for 10 years, through good times and bad. Rhodes said that he is the WWE Champion now and Cena is not. Rhodes said he would teach Cena a lesson that even his dad Dusty Rhodes struggled with. The lesson is that the fans are allowed to love someone else. Rhodes mentioned that there are several huge babyfaces that the fans love now, rattling off Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, C.M. Punk, Liv Morgan and a few others. He said he’s the captain, but that they all make each other better. Rhodes said that because of Cena’s promise to leave and take the Championship, that Rhodes will have to defeat him. When it’s all said and done, Rhodes will give Cena his moment in the ring to say goodbye. Rhodes ended by saying that the Championship will “stay home with us.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Anytime WWE chooses to pay homage to its history I appreciate it. Cody Rhodes is a confident champion heading into Wrestlemania. Side note – With all due respect to the Undertaker he’s not the first name I think of when I think of the “winged eagle” belt. He’s not even the second, or third. I could keep going.)

– The announcers ran down the lineup for next week’s Wrestlemania Smackdown. John Cena returns live. The Andre the Giant Battle Royal will take place. Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice will take on Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. Finally, the main event will be the WWE Tag Team Championship match with the Street Profits defending against the #1 contenders The Motor City Machine Guns.

– Saxton interviewed The Street Profits backstage about their title defense next week. Angelo Dawkins said they run the tag team division. Carmelo Hays and The Miz walked up and took issue with that statement. Miz said it was a slap in the face of anyone who’s ever held the tag team championships that they aren’t being defended at Wrestlemania this year.

– It was “Tiffy Time” in Seattle as the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her way to the ring. [c]

– Two-time NXT Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez made her entrance.

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. ROXANNE PEREZ

As the match started, Tessitore mentioned again that due to the video that went viral earlier today, Charlotte Flair had been sent home. Perez cartwheeled over Stratton to mock Stratton and then slapped the Women’s Champion. Stratton regrouped with a suplex and a snap suplex for a two-count. Perez poked her in the eye and threw Stratton shoulder-first into the ring post. They went to commercial but kept the action going on the split-screen [c]

Stratton showed off her gymnastic background with her patented flips (i.e. Chyna) into the corner on Perez. Perez survived a couple pin attempts. Stratton missed on a hit attack, which led to Perez hitting a big uppercut. Perez with another nearfall. Perez hit a spin kick, but then she missed a sunset flip powerbomb. The women traded pin attempts. Perez clamped in a crossface right in the middle of the ring. Stratton managed to power out of it and hit her Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A competitive match that was predictably won by the Women’s Champion that has a title defense at the biggest show of the year next weekend.)

– After the match, Charlotte Flair showed up and pulled Stratton out of the ring. Charlotte threw Stratton over the announcer’s table. Barrett stepped in between and tried to talk Charlotte into stopping. Stratton was laying behind the table as Charlotte stood tall. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A sneak attack by the dastardly Charlotte now that this rivalry has become personal. I think they should lean into Charlotte’s personal life history and start calling her The Dirtiest Player in the Game just like her dad. Emphasis on “Player”.)

– The announcers ran down everything that is happening during Wrestlemania week, especially the Hall of Fame ceremony headlined by Triple H’s induction.

– There was a recap of last week’s main event segment between C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman where we learned that Heyman will be in Punk’s corner during Night One’s main event triple threat match at Wrestlemania. They also recapped Rollins threatening Heyman on RAW until Punk came out for the save.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If Rollins doesn’t win at Wrestlemania I’ll eat my hat. Bonus points if you get that reference.)

– The announcers ran down which matches will be taking place on Wrestlemania Saturday, including the newly announced World Tag Team Championship match with The War Raiders defending against The New Day. Other matches taking place on Saturday will be Naomi vs. Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano, L.A. Knight vs. Jacob Fatu, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, and the aforementioned C.M Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns.

The Wrestlemania Sunday card consists of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, a Sin City Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, Bronn Breaker vs. Finn Balor vs Dominik Mcintyre vs Penta, Logan Paul vs. A.J. Styles, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, and finally Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.

– Randy Orton’s music played and came out for the main event tag team match. [c]

When they returned from the break, L.A. Knight entered and joined his tag team partner in the ring. Yeah. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga entered together as usual.

(5) RANDY ORTON & L.A. KNIGHT vs. SOLO SIKOA & TAMA TONGA

Knight started the match off against Tonga. Knight glanced at Solo allowing Tonga to gain control early. Solo tagged in and hit a back elbow on Knight. Knight was able to tag in Orton who came in like a house of fire. Orton hit vintage scoop powerslams on Solo and Tonga, and then a draping DDT on Solo. Orton pounded the mat with his arms as he prepared to hit an RKO. However, Tonga interfered, which gave Solo time to hit a Samoan drop on Solo as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

Solo was in control of Orton when they came back from the break. Solo knocked Knight off the apron to the floor when he tried to tag in. Orton kept trying to make the tag while Solo cinched in a headlock. Finally, Orton powered out with a back suplex. Orton tagged in Knight who came in and hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Tonga followed by “yeah” kicks in the corner. Knight with a running knee and a powerslam on Tonga. Knight played to the crowd before hitting a leaping elbow drop for a two-count. Solo came in and hit a Samoan Spike on Knight. Orton hit an RKO on Tonga, but Solo pulled him out to ringside. Orton and Solo fought out into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Knight hit a BFT for the victory.

WINNERS: L.A. Knight & Randy Orton via pinfall in 10:00

– As Knight celebrated his victory, Jacob Fatu appeared in the ring behind him. When Knight turned around, Fatu nailed him with a superkick, senton splash, and multiple headbutts. Then he hit the running hip attack in the corner on the shell-shocked United States Champion. Fatu his two jump-up moonsaults on the fallen Knight. Fatu another moonsault even after the credits rolled.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A somewhat rushed match and another Fatu attack on Knight. I’m still not sure what they plan to do with Orton at Wrestlemania. Nothing was solidified tonight.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was a pretty good Smackdown this week, highlighted early by Lyra Valkyria & Bayley’s 30-minute effort. Bayley fans can take a deep breath since she has a match at Wrestlemania now. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre delivered fired up and confident promos ahead of their big matches. And we still don’t know what’s going on with Randy Orton in what would be his 20th Wrestlemania. Bring on Wrestlemania week!