WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 14, 2025

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,750 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 14,287. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A.J. Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Roman Reigns to appear

