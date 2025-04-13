FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams name their top ten WrestleMania main events of all time (149 min.)

News Ticker

April 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the second episode of new podcast series “Catching the Culture,” hosted by Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams. This weekend the show is debuting as a Dailycast to temporarily fill in for the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast, but it will soon become a VIP exclusive. In this episode, Kurt and Chris continue their WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back, this time discussing their top ten WrestleMania main events of all time, including the following:

  • The Miz and Cena a top ten?
  • Stone Cold vs. The Great One at WrestleMania 17
  • Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair tearing the house down at WrestleMania 37
  • The ascendancy of the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6
  • And more

NOTE: Some of the language on this show is NSFW.

