FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams name their top ten WrestleMania main events of all time (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the second episode of new podcast series “Catching the Culture,” hosted by Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams. This weekend the show is debuting as a Dailycast to temporarily fill in for the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast, but it will soon become a VIP exclusive. In this episode, Kurt and Chris continue their WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back, this time discussing their top ten WrestleMania main events of all time, including the following:

The Miz and Cena a top ten?

Stone Cold vs. The Great One at WrestleMania 17

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair tearing the house down at WrestleMania 37

The ascendancy of the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6

And more

NOTE: Some of the language on this show is NSFW.

