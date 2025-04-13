FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Raw analysis including why Ziggler is frustrating, Naomi’s turn, the Usos conundrum, live callers (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-14-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who dive into last night’s Raw including why Dolph Ziggler is frustrating, why Neville fans should be worried, the Usos conundrum, Naomi’s turn, Orton-Seth tips, why Barrett should get a better push, the good and the bad from Raw, including live callers.

In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about a handful of non-WWE topics including TNA-Desination America, Paragon Pro Wrestling, Lucha Underground’s future, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO