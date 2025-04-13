VIP AUDIO 4/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A potpourri of topics from around the wrestling world including NJPW big shows, CMLL Torneo de Escuelas, Champion Carnival, YAMATO, Kevin Knight, a classic from the past, and 20 years of BxB Hulk (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L tackles a little bit of everything from around the wrestling world after a couple of big shows from AEW and New Japan, and plenty more goings on with the Champion Carnival kicking off, a special little match in Dragongate, and much more. Alan discusses the trajectory of “The Jet” Kevin Knight following his AEW PPV debut, Hirooki Goto’s ever-more gratifying title reign, and compares the drastically different Sakura Genesis and Windy City Riot in terms of viewing experience. Plus match recommendations abound, more from CMLL’s Torneo de Escuelas, a dip into the past, and a tribute to Dragongate’s BxB Hulk to celebrate his 20th Anniversary. A variety pack of a show if ever there was one! Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO